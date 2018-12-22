BCE (BCE) & America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) Head to Head Survey

BCE (NYSE:BCE) and America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

BCE has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BCE pays an annual dividend of $2.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. BCE pays out 86.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BCE and America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE $17.52 billion 2.05 $2.25 billion $2.62 15.25 America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L $54.17 billion 0.86 $1.48 billion $0.68 20.78

BCE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L. BCE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BCE and America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE 0 2 4 0 2.67 America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L 1 4 5 0 2.40

BCE presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.62%. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a consensus price target of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 39.77%. Given America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L is more favorable than BCE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.5% of BCE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BCE and America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE 12.13% 18.73% 5.46% America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L 2.57% 12.80% 1.98%

Summary

BCE beats America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services. The Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access, Internet protocol TV and telephony, local telephone, and long distance, as well as other communications services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services. This segment also offers home security and monitoring services; competitive local exchange carrier services; business service solutions, such as hosting and cloud, managed, professional, and infrastructure services; virtual private networks, point-to-point data networks, and international network solutions; and Web and audio conferencing, and email solutions. The Bell Media segment offers conventional, specialty, and pay TV; and digital media, radio broadcasting, and out-of-home advertising services, as well as sports and other event production and broadcasting services. This segment owns and operates approximately 30 conventional TV stations; 34 specialty and 4 pay TV channels; 105 licensed radio stations; 31,000 advertising faces; and 200 Websites and approximately 30 apps. The company also distributes mobile products. BCE Inc. offers its services through a network of corporate and dealer-owned retail stores, national retailers, and call center representatives, as well as Websites and door-to-door sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services. In addition, the company offers cable and satellite pay television (TV) services through direct-to-home technology, as well as IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, publishing, call center, wireless security, advertising, media, software development, mobile payment, machine-to-machine, mobile banking, virtual private network, video call, and personal communications services. Additionally, the company sells video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the viewer or end user. The company sells its products and services through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

