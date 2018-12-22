Beigene Ltd (BGNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.64.

BGNE has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Beigene in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Beigene in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.75 price objective on the stock.

BGNE traded down $3.54 on Monday, hitting $124.50. 1,265,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,559. Beigene has a 52 week low of $93.80 and a 52 week high of $220.10. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 1.81.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $0.44. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 320.08%. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Beigene will post -9.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Beigene news, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $4,808,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 194,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,387,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total value of $621,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $484,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,122 shares of company stock worth $17,156,904 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 11,959,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130,395 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,466,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,371,000 after acquiring an additional 90,072 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 1,214.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,628,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Beigene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,859,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,115,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,175,000 after acquiring an additional 120,870 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

