Bel Fuse (BELFB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.75

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BELFB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $227.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. Bel Fuse had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th.

In related news, VP Craig Brosious sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $178,090. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 87,361 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 3.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 151,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 8.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 28.0% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

