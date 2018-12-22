Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 28.78 and a quick ratio of 28.78.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments.

