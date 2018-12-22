Berry Petroleum (BRY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Capital One Financial

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

BRY has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Berry Petroleum in a report on Friday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Berry Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $142.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arthur T. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gary A. Grove bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $206,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

