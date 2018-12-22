Beyondspring (BYSI) Given a $60.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $60.00 target price on Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BYSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyondspring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Thursday, October 25th.

BYSI traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578. Beyondspring has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.08. Equities analysts expect that Beyondspring will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beyondspring stock. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 106.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,606 shares during the quarter. Beyondspring comprises 2.9% of Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Beyondspring worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

