BHP Group’s (BHP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 1,650 ($21.56) on Tuesday.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

