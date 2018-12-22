BidaskClub Downgrades Addus Homecare (ADUS) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

ADUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.50.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $846.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Addus Homecare has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $77.82.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $137.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Addus Homecare will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus Homecare news, Director Mark L. First sold 352,400 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $25,584,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,362.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Eos Capital Partners Iii L. P sold 540,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $39,128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 923,400 shares of company stock valued at $66,935,850. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Addus Homecare by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 544,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,214,000 after purchasing an additional 177,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Addus Homecare by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,214,000 after purchasing an additional 177,827 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 96,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

