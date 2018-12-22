BidaskClub Downgrades Allegiant Travel (ALGT) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on Allegiant Travel and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.27.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $105.86 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $105.21 and a twelve month high of $181.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.32.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $393.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 29.32%.

In other news, President John Redmond acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.42 per share, with a total value of $1,385,040.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 102,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,787,267.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $54,422.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

