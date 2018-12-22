Biogen (BIIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Biogen from $483.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Raymond James set a $400.00 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.86.

BIIB stock opened at $280.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. Biogen has a 12-month low of $249.17 and a 12-month high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 25.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

