BioNano Genomics (BNGO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.05

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 25200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Several research analysts recently commented on BNGO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of BioNano Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,704,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNano Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,353,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNano Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

BioNano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

