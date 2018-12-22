Bitcoinus Hits Market Cap of $59,324.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $59,324.00 and approximately $71,174.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007075 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00021912 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00244534 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00015025 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000051 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 59,294,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,294,348 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.