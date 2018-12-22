BitSend Market Capitalization Achieves $1.44 Million (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, BitSend has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $7,457.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0667 or 0.00001704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.02188174 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006779 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006738 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000677 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 21,588,600 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info.

According to CryptoCompare, "Darksend InstantX "

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

