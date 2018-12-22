BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 371,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 541.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 48.1% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 19,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 465.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 15,844 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000.

NYSE:BGT opened at $11.38 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

