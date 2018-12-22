BlackRock Inc. Buys 201,866 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,950,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,866 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $231,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $100.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.21. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.22 and a 1 year high of $129.65.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.79 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

USPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $351,199.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.69 per share, with a total value of $132,828.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $637,949. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

