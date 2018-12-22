BlackRock Inc. Has $229.38 Million Holdings in Universal Corp (UVV)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,528,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Universal worth $229,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Universal by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 51,226 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Universal by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UVV opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.79. Universal Corp has a 1 year low of $45.95 and a 1 year high of $76.98.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

In related news, Director John B. Adams, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total value of $201,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,938.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James A. Huffman sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $209,219.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,261 shares of company stock worth $421,036 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

