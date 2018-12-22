BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $29,230,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 592.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 34,121 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49. Medpace Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $65.09.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.07 million. Medpace had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 132,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $7,750,368.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,989,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,585,812.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 46,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total transaction of $2,758,030.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,745,134.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,722 shares of company stock valued at $12,763,430 over the last three months. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

