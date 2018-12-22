BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 72.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,376 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $103,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 165.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 96.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.37.

Altria Group stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $48.63 and a 12-month high of $72.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.13% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.67%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

