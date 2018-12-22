Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) fell 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.52 and last traded at $45.57. 643,828 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 404,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BPMC. BidaskClub upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 455.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $1,269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 477.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,783,000 after purchasing an additional 643,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,603,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

