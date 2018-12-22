Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

WIFI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Boingo Wireless from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut Boingo Wireless from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Boingo Wireless from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $40.00 price target on Boingo Wireless and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. Boingo Wireless has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.67 million, a PE ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $65.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Hagan sold 30,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $916,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,961,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,150. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 557.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 38.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

