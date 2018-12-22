Boise Cascade (BCC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Boise Cascade to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.00. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Boise Cascade by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 308,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 145,060 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Boise Cascade by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

