BorgWarner (BWA) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Shares of BWA opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

In related news, Director Deborah D. Mcwhinney bought 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.14 per share, with a total value of $49,933.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 10,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $400,019.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,137.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,475 shares of company stock worth $1,526,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. National Pension Service grew its position in BorgWarner by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

