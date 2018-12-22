Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Boeing Co (BA)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $33,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,415,662 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,488,029,000 after buying an additional 1,023,959 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Boeing by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,928,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,989,009,000 after buying an additional 1,121,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,158,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,730,674,000 after buying an additional 227,374 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,908,492 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,081,668,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $786,113,000 after buying an additional 81,321 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $387.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Argus restated a “fair value” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $426.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.21.

Shares of BA stock opened at $304.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $293.01 and a 52 week high of $394.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. Boeing’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This is an increase from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

Boeing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

