Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th.

Boyd Gaming has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

NYSE BYD opened at $19.69 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $612.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $2,419,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,585.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BYD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of October 15, 2018, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1.76 million square feet of casino space, approximately 38,000 gaming machines, 900 table games, 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

