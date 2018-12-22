British Land (BLND) Downgraded to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue cut shares of British Land (LON:BLND) to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on British Land from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 715 ($9.34) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on British Land from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on British Land from GBX 649 ($8.48) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. British Land has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 682.23 ($8.91).

LON:BLND traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 540 ($7.06). The company had a trading volume of 8,275,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 587 ($7.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 695 ($9.08).

British Land (LON:BLND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 17.20 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 17.80 ($0.23) by GBX (0.60) (($0.01)).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be issued a GBX 7.75 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%.

In other news, insider Lynn Gladden acquired 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 597 ($7.80) per share, for a total transaction of £8,453.52 ($11,046.02). Insiders acquired 1,494 shares of company stock valued at $890,376 over the last 90 days.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

