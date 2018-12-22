Broadwind Energy (BWEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Stock analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 354.55% from the company’s previous close.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

BWEN stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Broadwind Energy has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.28.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 16.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadwind Energy stock. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,550,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,810 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 10.03% of Broadwind Energy worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

