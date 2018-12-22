Brokerages Anticipate AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) to Post $0.29 EPS

Analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AmeriCold Realty Trust.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.10). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $402.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.35 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust to $32.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $23.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.81.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,958,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,826 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 454,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 65,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,341,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,958,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,826 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 156 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 924 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

