Brokerages Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.62. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPBI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,853. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $46.05.

In other news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas bought 1,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.72 per share, with a total value of $26,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $84,840. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

