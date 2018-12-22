Brokerages Anticipate Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.60. Paycom Software reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.52 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 39.19% and a net margin of 22.37%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

PAYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paycom Software to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.82.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $115.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $79.18 and a 12 month high of $164.08. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 130.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, insider Kathy Oden-Hall sold 2,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $280,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $7,626,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,711,516. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,348,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,778,000 after purchasing an additional 93,152 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 32,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,348,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,778,000 after purchasing an additional 93,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

