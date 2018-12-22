Brokerages Anticipate Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.60. Paycom Software reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.52 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 39.19% and a net margin of 22.37%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

PAYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paycom Software to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.82.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $115.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $79.18 and a 12 month high of $164.08. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 130.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, insider Kathy Oden-Hall sold 2,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $280,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $7,626,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,711,516. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,348,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,778,000 after purchasing an additional 93,152 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 32,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,348,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,778,000 after purchasing an additional 93,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply