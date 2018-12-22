Brokerages Anticipate Pershing Gold Corp (PGLC) to Announce ($0.11) EPS

Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ:PGLC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Pershing Gold’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $3.63 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pershing Gold an industry rank of 183 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Pershing Gold alerts:

PGLC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Pershing Gold from $6.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pershing Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pershing Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

PGLC stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. Pershing Gold has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.64.

Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Pershing Gold will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Barry C. Honig acquired 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $114,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pershing Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ:PGLC) by 152.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,786 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Pershing Gold worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pershing Gold Company Profile

Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties include approximately 1,056 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 143 leased unpatented mining claims, and 4,127 acres of leased and 3,739 acres of subleased private lands.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pershing Gold (PGLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.