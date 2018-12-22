Brokerages Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) to announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $578.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.23 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on SITE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

Shares of NYSE SITE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.95. 616,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $52.67 and a 12 month high of $95.49.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $680,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,505.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,089.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,300 shares of company stock worth $4,766,482 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,525,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,619,000 after acquiring an additional 93,375 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth $3,362,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,619,000 after acquiring an additional 93,375 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,364.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 112,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 111,049 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 82,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

