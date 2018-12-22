Brokerages Anticipate Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) to report $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Wright Medical Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Wright Medical Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wright Medical Group.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $194.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.09 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. Wright Medical Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

WMGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Wright Medical Group in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wright Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wright Medical Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle sold 17,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $520,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 15,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $456,619.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,182 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,781 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the second quarter worth $364,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the second quarter worth $362,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,783 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 850.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period.

WMGI stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.11. 1,483,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,910. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Wright Medical Group has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $30.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 12th.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

