Brokerages Set Civitas Solutions Inc (CIVI) PT at $20.00

Shares of Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE:CIVI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Civitas Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Civitas Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.75 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Civitas Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th.

NYSE CIVI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.46. 1,078,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,883. The firm has a market cap of $631.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.53. Civitas Solutions has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Civitas Solutions (NYSE:CIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $409.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.61 million. Civitas Solutions had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 0.93%. Civitas Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

In other news, CEO Bruce F. Nardella sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $39,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,939,246.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Michael Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,337.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,693 shares of company stock worth $1,352,544. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Civitas Solutions by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civitas Solutions by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civitas Solutions by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civitas Solutions by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Civitas Solutions by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civitas Solutions Company Profile

Civitas Solutions, Inc provides home- and community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, and/or medically complex challenges in the United States. It operates through three segments: Community Support Services (CSS), Specialty Rehabilitation Services (SRS), and Children & Family Services (CFS).

