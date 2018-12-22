Brokerages Set Hammerson plc (HMSO) Price Target at $497.86

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 497.86 ($6.51).

HMSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, December 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. Barclays cut shares of Hammerson to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 539 ($7.04) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hammerson to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

HMSO stock traded down GBX 7.40 ($0.10) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 335 ($4.38). 8,832,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 430.40 ($5.62) and a 1-year high of £523.38 ($683.89).

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson is an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high- quality retail property has a value of around £10.6 billion and includes 22 prime shopping centres, 15 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

