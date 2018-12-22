Brokerages Set International Seaways Inc (INSW) Price Target at $26.50

Shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company.

NYSE:INSW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 258,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,990. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $491.45 million, a P/E ratio of -57.62 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.30). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 78.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Seaways will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $3,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,163,763.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,794,780 shares of company stock valued at $37,584,570 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 48,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in International Seaways by 16.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 45,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in International Seaways by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in International Seaways by 35.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in International Seaways by 123.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 14, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 55 vessels, including 1 ultra large crude carrier, 14 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 7 Aframaxes, 12 Panamaxes, and 13 medium range tankers.

