Brokerages Set Molecular Templates Inc (MTEM) PT at $15.75

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of MTEM stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 319,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,565. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $131.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.10. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 118.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Morenstein acquired 545,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,997.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 52.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,974,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,438,000. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,234,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 299.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 579,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 434,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 456,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 78,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and B-cell lymphoma.

