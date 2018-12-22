Brokers Offer Predictions for Paychex, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paychex in a report released on Wednesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $858.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.61 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 42.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

PAYX opened at $63.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. Paychex has a one year low of $59.36 and a one year high of $76.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Strs Ohio grew its position in Paychex by 19.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 7.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Paychex by 1.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $83,230,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

