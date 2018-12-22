Brokers Set Expectations for Tronox Ltd’s FY2018 Earnings (TROX)

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Tronox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Tronox’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.51 million.

TROX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Tronox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tronox to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $7.00 target price on Tronox and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

TROX opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 7.53. Tronox has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $910.93 million, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 2.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Tronox’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

In other news, CEO Jeffry N. Quinn purchased 25,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $180,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,622.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 21,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 104,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,750.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 49,800 shares of company stock worth $358,672. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. It also produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, slag fines, rutile, synthetic rutile, leucoxene, titanium slag, and ilmenite, as well as pig iron and zircon; and suplies and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

