Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $134,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 43.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 23.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.6% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 88,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 703.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 127,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after acquiring an additional 16,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Wood & Company raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $97.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $92.12 and a one year high of $110.83.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.96%.

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 50,354 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $5,310,332.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathleen T. Thompson sold 8,482 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.86, for a total value of $906,386.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,870.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

