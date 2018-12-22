Bunzl (BZLFY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

