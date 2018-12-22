Calyxt (CLXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 4583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Specifically, insider Manoj Sahoo sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $37,411.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel F. Voytas sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $56,508.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,887 shares of company stock worth $215,839. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Calyxt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Calyxt from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calyxt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

The firm has a market cap of $367.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 33.08% and a negative net margin of 6,256.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Calyxt Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Calyxt by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,799,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,899 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for plants in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, high fiber wheat, herbicide tolerant wheat, powdery mildew resistant wheat, improved oil composition canola, herbicide tolerant canola, improved quality alfalfa and herbicide tolerant alfalfa, late blight resistant potatoes, cold storable/reduced browning potatoes, improved protein composition soybeans, drought tolerant soybeans, herbicide tolerant soybeans, and improved yield soybeans.

