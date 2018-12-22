Calyxt (CLXT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

CLXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Calyxt from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Calyxt in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Calyxt stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 15.01 and a quick ratio of 15.01. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 3.34.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 33.08% and a negative net margin of 6,256.67%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Manoj Sahoo sold 2,521 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $37,411.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel F. Voytas sold 4,083 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $56,508.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,887 shares of company stock valued at $215,839 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Calyxt by 40.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,799,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,899 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Calyxt during the second quarter valued at $5,601,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Calyxt during the second quarter valued at $3,124,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Calyxt by 21.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 131,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Calyxt during the second quarter valued at $1,150,000. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for plants in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, high fiber wheat, herbicide tolerant wheat, powdery mildew resistant wheat, improved oil composition canola, herbicide tolerant canola, improved quality alfalfa and herbicide tolerant alfalfa, late blight resistant potatoes, cold storable/reduced browning potatoes, improved protein composition soybeans, drought tolerant soybeans, herbicide tolerant soybeans, and improved yield soybeans.

