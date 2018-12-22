Calyxt Inc (CLXT) Insider Sells $53,079.00 in Stock

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) insider Daniel F. Voytas sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $53,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel F. Voytas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 8th, Daniel F. Voytas sold 4,083 shares of Calyxt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $53,079.00.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Daniel F. Voytas sold 4,083 shares of Calyxt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $56,508.72.

Shares of CLXT opened at $9.45 on Friday. Calyxt Inc has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $359.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 15.01, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 33.08% and a negative net margin of 6,256.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calyxt Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Calyxt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Calyxt from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLXT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 40.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,799,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,603,000 after buying an additional 1,375,899 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Calyxt in the second quarter worth approximately $5,601,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Calyxt in the second quarter worth approximately $3,124,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 21.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 131,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Calyxt in the second quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for plants in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, high fiber wheat, herbicide tolerant wheat, powdery mildew resistant wheat, improved oil composition canola, herbicide tolerant canola, improved quality alfalfa and herbicide tolerant alfalfa, late blight resistant potatoes, cold storable/reduced browning potatoes, improved protein composition soybeans, drought tolerant soybeans, herbicide tolerant soybeans, and improved yield soybeans.

