Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) a $65.00 Price Target

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) received a $65.00 price target from investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 96.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AERI. BidaskClub lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.92. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $74.75.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $666,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,368,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald D. Cagle bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,605 shares of company stock worth $5,708,259. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 56,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,597,000 after acquiring an additional 32,820 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

