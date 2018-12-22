Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$130.00.

CM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$133.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$137.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$127.00 to C$122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$135.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$132.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th.

Shares of CM traded down C$2.00 on Monday, reaching C$101.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,734,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,566. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$101.31 and a 12-month high of C$125.21.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported C$3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.00. The company had revenue of C$4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.52 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.2387262066143 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, insider John Hountalas sold 9,033 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.55, for a total value of C$1,125,060.15. Also, Director Barry Lee Zubrow bought 1,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$84.76 per share, with a total value of C$127,140.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

