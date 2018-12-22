Canadian National Railway (CNR) Given New C$112.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$122.00 to C$112.00 in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNR. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$121.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$116.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$117.23.

Shares of CNR opened at C$98.08 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$90.84 and a 12 month high of C$118.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.46 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.28182794857868 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Douglas Allan Macdonald sold 7,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.45, for a total transaction of C$813,473.55.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

