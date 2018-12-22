Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 19,853.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,436,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $797,773,000 after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,494,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,246,000 after acquiring an additional 688,757 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,853,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,735,000 after acquiring an additional 926,882 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 78.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,388,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 27.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,718,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,032 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $23.26 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 121.69%.

WARNING: “Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/canadian-natural-resources-ltd-cnq-shares-bought-by-tower-research-capital-llc-trc.html.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.