Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $92.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.01. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $62.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $3,477,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,362,847.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,939,500. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 646.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Swedbank grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,906,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,987 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

