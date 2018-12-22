Capital One Financial Downgrades SM Energy (SM) to Equal Weight

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was downgraded by research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 price objective on SM Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. MKM Partners began coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Howard Weil raised SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

SM Energy stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.98. SM Energy has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $33.76.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $459.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.63 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 8.56%. SM Energy’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 209.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,471,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,442 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 376.1% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,107 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 597.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 901,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 772,689 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,085,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,939,000 after acquiring an additional 562,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,109,000.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells.

