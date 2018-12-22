Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,346 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 190.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 542.6% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 8,770.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Chairman Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.11 per share, for a total transaction of $3,202,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 408,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,429,271.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $155.19 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $148.44 and a one year high of $175.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.08.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,346 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/captrust-financial-advisors-acquires-1346-shares-of-air-products-chemicals-inc-apd.html.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.